© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Supreme Court hears election law case

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 8, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT

The Supreme Court is hearing a case about a law in Illinois that allows mail-in ballots that are postmarked by election day to be counted for up to two weeks. The court is looking at whether the Republican lawmaker who sued over the law and was endorsed by President Trump should be able to sue.

If the court sides with the lawmaker, experts say it could pave the way for far more election lawsuits moving forward.

Here & Now‘s Rob Schmitz speaks with Rebecca Green, associate professor at William and Mary Law School and co-director of the election law program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now