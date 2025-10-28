Mayors urge White House to allocate money for food help in shutdown

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Allentown, Pennsylvania, Mayor Matt Tuerk about why he and a bipartisan group of mayors are urging the agriculture secretary not to let the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and other government food assistance programs run out of money during the ongoing government shutdown.

Tuerk wrote a letter to the United States Department of Agriculture on behalf of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

