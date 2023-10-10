Vandalism hits Perry Harvey Sr. Park, a memorial to Tampa's Black advocates

Perry Harvey Sr. Park is a vibrant oasis that pays homage to the rich history of the African-American community that settled in Tampa in the post-Civil War era.

Located in a late neighborhood known as “The Scrub,” between downtown Tampa and Ybor City, the park was named after Perry Harvey Sr., a union leader who came to Tampa in the 1930s.

On Oct. 2, the memorial to Tampa’s Black advocates was vandalized.

The Tampa Police Department says the thick glass tiles that adorned various art murals of Black leaders and residents were repeatedly smashed with what appeared to be a blunt object, leaving behind extensive and seemingly irreparable damage.

Detectives are conducting an investigation to identify those involved.

“My real focus is the history and the park. What was damaged and what it represented because there’s still a lot of people — even though it’s been there for eight years — who have yet to visit the park,” said Fred Hearns, Tampa Bay History Center’s Black history curator.

“If you’ve never read a book about Tampa history and spend an hour or two in the park and just look at the information that is there in the photos, you’ll have a good idea of what the history of Tampa was like for Black people.”

Harvey Sr. was also a prominent civil rights leader and advocate for social justice in Tampa.

“Perry Harvey was involved with the longshoremen in Tampa for over 35 years and was also a community leader and spokesperson. He also came up with the term and concept of the Head Start Program,” Hearns said.

The Head Start Program is a federal program that delivers support services to help low-income young children succeed both in school and in life.

His legacy is commemorated through a park that features lush greenery, palm trees, and colorful flower beds.

Spanning over 11 acres, the park has undergone an artistic transformation that tells the compelling narrative of the significant contributions made by African Americans in Tampa and symbolizes resilience and pride to the community.

The History Walk Lifetiles optical glass art exhibit, by Rufus Seder, traces back to the origins of the Black community in “The Scrub” and explores themes such as the settlement of the community, a timeline of African-American business leaders in the Central Avenue district, and the civil rights movements in the U.S.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

