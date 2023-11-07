River Park Tower in Sulphur Springs is getting a makeover

A familiar landmark to anyone driving along I-275 near downtown Tampa is getting a facelift.

The River Park Tower in Sulphur Springs is being refurbished for the first time since 1989, according to a news release. The city of Tampa contracted Kimszal Contracting, Inc. to pressure wash and paint the inside and outside of the tower, as well as replace the lights at the top.

The makeover is expected to take six weeks.

"Preserving and protecting our rich history is just as important as paving the way for our future," Mayor Jane Castor said in the release. "Our landmarks serve as a reminder of the contributions of the generations before us who helped build our incredible city and we must do what we can to continue to honor and pass down this history.

"Sulphur Springs' beloved River Park Tower has stood strong for nearly 100 years and it's our responsibility to ensure it continues to do so."

The tower, which is more than 200 feet high, has remained at 8105 N. Florida Ave. since 1927. The city said in the release it’s one of two architecturally designed water towers in Florida. It was also the primary water source for the area — which included the Sulphur Springs Hotel, a shopping arcade and an alligator farm — until the 1970s.

Tampa bought the site in 2005, and the area around it is now known as River Tower Park.

In 2019, Sulphur Springs residents started the River Tower Festival, a music and arts event to raise funds for restoration of the tower and park. This year’s festival kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 11 at noon.

