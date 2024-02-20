Florida Strawberry Festival 2024: Your guide to concerts, rides ... and shortcake

Hosted annually in Plant City, winter strawberry capital of the world, the Florida Strawberry Festival has hosted over 80 years of berry-based celebration.

The festival notably features a headlining concert series, strawberry-themed midway attractions and agricultural activities, and a variety of fresh strawberry confections.

Here’s what you can expect at this year’s festival, including the headlining entertainment lineup.

Tickets

General admission is available for a discounted rate online, and at participating Publix locations. The advance cost for an admissions ticket is $4 for ages 6-12 and $10 for adults. Children ages 5 and under enter for free with paid adult admission.

Here are the gate prices for admission tickets:



Adults (ages 13+): $15

Children (ages 6-12): $5

Children (ages 5 and under): Free with paid adult admission.

Make sure to check out the Strawberry Festival’s special and discount days page for more information on discounted admissions on certain festival days.

Parking

Parking is available for a fee on festival property in the Blue, Gray and Red Parking Lots.



Cars, pickup trucks and vans under 20 feet: $5

Vehicles over 20 feet to 39 feet: $10

Vehicles or buses over 40 feet: $15

Wheelchairs and scooters are available for rent on a first-come, first-served basis. You can also reserve them online, in-person, or by telephone reservation at 262-677-2696.

More info on accessible parking and accommodations can be found here.

Food

The festival will offer a robust variety of strawberry-based offerings.

Expect fresh and chocolate-dipped strawberries, cobblers, parfaits, milkshakes, and even strawberry pizza, at this year’s festival.

And of course, strawberry shortcake.

Take a look at all the exciting strawberry offerings on the Strawberry Central page.

Midway Attractions

Florida Strawberry Festival A map for navigating the 2024 Florida Strawberry Festival grounds.

The festival will offer more than 80 rides and attractions between its four midway areas.

Belle City Midway will open daily at noon except on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday when it opens at 10 a.m, and the SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo Kiddie Korral will open daily at 10 a.m, featuring wider aisles for stroller access.

You find information on all of the midway areas, including The Neighborhood Village and Livestock Shows, here.

Entertainment

Florida Strawberry Festival / Courtesy A group of racing pigs run towards the finish line.

In addition to the midway areas, the festival will also include free daily entertainment at four tents throughout the grounds. Daily shows include musical performances, children’s activities, and agricultural competitions.

More info on these live shows can be found on the Strawberry Festival’s free entertainment page.

Headlining Entertainment

Florida Strawberry Festival Strawberry Festival 2024 headline entertainment.

The Florida Strawberry Festival also hosts a headlining concert series featuring acts for guests of all musical leanings. These concerts are not included in the gate admission price, but tickets can be purchased online.

Below are this year’s headline acts:

Thursday, February 29



10:30 a.m. — Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

3:30 p.m. — The Oak Ridge Boys, “American Made Farewell Tour”

7:30 p.m. — Oliver Anthony, “Out of The Woods”

Friday, March 1



3:30 p.m. — The Beach Boys

7:30 p.m. — Jordan Davis

Saturday, March 2



7:30 p.m. — Black Eyed Peas

Sunday, March 3

7:30 p.m. — Parker McCollum

Monday, March 4



3:30 p.m. — The Bellamy Brothers

7:30 p.m. — ZZ Top

Tuesday, March 5



3:30 p.m. — Mark Lowry

7:30 p.m. — Zach Williams

Wednesday, March 6



3:30 p.m. — Craig Morgan

7:30 p.m. — Riley Green

Thursday, March 7



10:30 a.m. — Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

3:30 p.m. — Gene Watson

7:30 p.m. — Kirk Franklin

Friday, March 8



3:30 p.m. — The Commodores

7:30 p.m. — Foreigner

Saturday, March 9



3:30 p.m. — Jo De Messina

7:30 p.m. — Flo Rida

Sunday, March 10

