Here's how the greater Tampa Bay region is celebrating Pride Month in 2024

We’re a week into Pride Month, an international celebration of LGBTQ+ rights, diversity, and community that got its start on June 28, 1970, following the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

The first Pride marches were held in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago as thousands of LGBTQ+ people gathered to commemorate the uprising, which happened after police raided the Stonewall Inn in New York City, a well-known gay bar, and arrested multiple people.

Stonewall is now considered a key moment in the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement, and has evolved into a month’s worth of parades, drag shows, musical performances, art exhibitions and more.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the party is just getting started. Here are a few highlights from events around the bay.

June 8

St. Pete Pride Youth & Family Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE in St. Petersburg. Guests will enjoy family-focused activities, vendors and main stage performances. Free.

Silver Pride Sarasota from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Senior Friendship Center, 1888 Brother Geenen Way in Sarasota. Project Pride SRQ Silver Pride and Senior Friendship Center team up for an event that celebrates LGBTQ+ individuals aged 50 and older. Enjoy live music, vendors, food trucks, and more. Free.

“What Pride Means to Me” from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Pete Artworks, 2604 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg. The Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance’s springtime exhibition coincides with Pride month and the Second Saturday Art Walk, featuring over 30 artists who will display their own interpretations of Pride. The exhibit will remain up through the end of June. Free.

June 9

Grand Opening of the Rose Dynasty Center, Lakeland’s first LGBTQ+ Center, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rose Dynasty Center, 841 W Lemon St. in Lakeland. Free. Polk County’s first ever LGBTQ+ Center, is holding an open house where it will host various organizations that support the community. The event will feature drinks, light finger foods, community and mental health resources, local performers, raffles, giveaways and more. Free.

June 12

Polk Pride for Youth – Lakeland Youth Alliance Pride party from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at United Women’s Club, 1515 Williamsburg Square in Lakeland. Ages 11-17. Free.

June 13

Pride in Faith – An interfaith celebration of Pride at 7 p.m. at Beacon Hill Fellowship, 220 W. Beacon Rd. in Lakeland. Free.

June 14-15

Shades of Pride Festival: A LGBTQIA+ Juneteenth Celebration – This year’s festival will celebrate the history of Juneteenth while showcasing the Art & Qulture of the Black and Brown LGBTQ+ community. 18+ and free.

June 15

Polk Pride in the Park – A Pride celebration for the whole family from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Munn Park, 201 E. Main St. in Lakeland. Free.

Pridentity Shorts from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Warehouse Arts District Association, 515 22nd St. S. in St. Petersburg. A showcase of short films that illuminate the diverse experiences and perspectives within the LGBTQ+ community and a roundtable discussion with the filmmakers. $10-$15.

June 21

Dunedin Pride Golf Cart Parade at Douglas Avenue, South of Main Street in Dunedin at 6:20 p.m.

St. Pete Pride: Friday Night Concertat Jannus Live, 200 1st Ave. N, St. Petersburg from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Season 15 “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Sasha Colby headlines Jannus Live at this St. Pete Pride-hosted concert, which also features local performers like Adriana Sparkle, Justine B. Knights and Mr. Vyn Suazion, plus more. $25.

June 22

St. Pete Pride Parade Festival from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at North and South Straub Parks in St. Petersburg. Free.

Rocky Horror Picture Show: Pride Edition at 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. at Green Light Cinema, 221 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Wear your Rocky best or Pride attire and join Hell on Heels to re-create the story of the cult classic based on a transvestite scientist. $15, $12 seniors/students.

June 23

Dunedin Pride Pride Pool Party at 11 a.m. at the Fenway Hotel, 453 Edgewater Dr. in Dunedin.

Right the Wrong Pride event at 10 a.m. at VFW Post 39, 2599 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg. A day of camaraderie, entertainment and reflection to show support and pride in the diverse VFW community. Free.

St. Pete Pride Grand Central Street Fair from 12 p.m. to 5 pm. at 2000-3100 Blocks, Central Ave in St. Pete. Several blocks of entertainment, vendors, food, community partners, and a new Family Fun Zone. Free.

June 25

“Queer and Fearless” from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Allendale United Methodist Church, 3803 Haines Rd. N, St. Petersburg. Tombolo Books celebrates author Rob Sanders’ newest non-fiction picture book “Queer and Fearless” about the nature of Pride and importance of queer joy. Ticket required, but free.

June 28

Transtastic from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Dr. NE in St. Petersburg. Transtastic aims to uplift and center the experiences of individuals within the trans, nonbinary, gender nonconforming, and gender-diverse community through a celebration of music, art, and social gathering. General admission is $10.

June 29

Tampa Pride Bar Crawl from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Bad Monkey Ybor, 1717 East 7th Ave. in Tampa. Ticket prices vary.

