Here's how to celebrate the Fourth of July across the Tampa Bay area

A variety of events are taking place throughout the greater Tampa Bay region to celebrate the Fourth of July.

They include fireworks shows, patriotic picnics, and live entertainment — both in the days leading up to the actual holiday, and after.

For folks heading to downtown Tampa to check out the fireworks, there's one noticeable difference.

The city moved its Boom by the Bay event at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park to Thursday, July 4, as opposed to the weekend, as was the case last year. And Tampa's night sky will be especially bright with a boat parade along with fireworks also being launched from Sparkman Wharf and Armature Works.

Here's a county-by-county list of how to celebrate the Fourth.



Hillsborough County

Busch Gardens 4th of July Celebration: June 30-July 4

Busch Gardens will be celebrating at its Festival Field all weekend. There will be a fireworks show and other entertainment. This event is included with park admission. 10165 McKinley Dr., Tampa

Boom by the Bay: July 4, starting at 4 p.m.

Boom by the Bay at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park will feature a multitude of activities. There will be the Apple Pie Throwdown from 4-7 p.m., where attendees can purchase a tasting pass to sample all of the apple pie entries in a competition between vendors. The Tampa Pickleball Crew will ALSO host the Boom by the Bay Pickleball tournament. The celebration will end with a fireworks show. 1001 N Blvd., Tampa

Lutz Fourth of July Celebration and Parade: July 4, starting at 6:45 a.m.

The City of Lutz celebration starts at 6:45 a.m. with a Jazzercise warm-up, a 5k race follows at 7:30 a.m. with a 1-mile fun run at 8:15 a.m.. The 5K race awards will be given out at the Train Depot at 8:30 a.m., the Flag Ceremony starts at 9 a.m. with Boy Scout Troop 12 and Civil Air Patrol, followed by the national anthem and prayer. The parade will start at 10 a.m., and awards will be given out afterward. 101 W Lutz Lake Fern Road, Lutz

Temple Terrace Independence Day Parade and Celebration: July 4, starting at 10 a.m.

This is the 49th annual Independence Day parade and celebration in Temple Terrace. The parade will begin at 10 a.m., and a fireworks show will follow at 9:15 p.m. at the Temple Terrace Golf and Country Club. Temple Terrace, 33617

Catch the Spirit and Celebrate America July 4th Festival: July 4, 1-9 p.m.

Catch the Spirit and Celebrate America July 4th Festival will be held at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds. Events include live entertainment from Ridge Country Band and Eric Von Band; an antique car show; a red, blue, and white costume contest; a Little Miss and Mr. Firecracker Pageant; a pet costume parade; a kid zone; food and craft vendors; and a watermelon eating contest. A patriotic drone show at 9 p.m. features by Sky Elements. The event is free, but parking is $10. 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover

Star Spangled Sparkman: July 4th, starting at 4 p.m.

There will be DJs presented by Classic Entertainment from 4-9 p.m., as well as viewing access to the Water Ski Show and Boat Parade. The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. Premier viewing access tickets can be purchased. Sparkman Wharf, 615 Channelside Dr. Tampa

July 4 Boat Parade: July 4, 4-9:30 p.m.

Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk are hosting the July 4th Boat Parade, Water Ski Show, Blessing of the Fleet, and fireworks. Boats will compete for the most patriotic spirit and prize bags will be provided for all registered boaters. Registration for boats is required, but spectators are free. VIP tickets are also available for purchase. The parade begins at the Conventional Center basin, travels to the Heights, and ends at Sparkman Wharf. Viewers can watch the parade at Armature Works, Channel Drive, Convention Center, Curtis Hixon, Davis Islands, Harbour Island, Sparkman Wharf, and Water Works Park.

The Heights District Fourth of July Celebration at Armature Works: July 4, 4-10 p.m.

This event will feature a riverfront concert, a fireworks show, the Friends of the Riverwalk Boat Parade, a hot dog eating competition and a kids' zone. Tickets start at $50. Armature Works, 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

Plant City July 4th Celebration: July 4, 6-9:30 p.m.

This Fourth of July celebration will take place at Plant City Stadium. Some of the activities include corn hole, balloon art, face painting, kiddie train rides, inflatables, a rock wall, and tug-o-war. There will be concessions and vendors, as well as stage entertainment and a fireworks show. 1810 East Park Road, Plant City

July 4th Patriotic Boat Parade and fireworks cruise: July 4, starting at 6:15 p.m.

The Pirate Water Taxi will hold a 90-minute cruise with Friends of the Riverwalk’s Boat Parade and Blessing of the Fleet. Drinks are available for purchase and tickets start at $25. Starting at 8:30 p.m., a one-hour cruise will offer front-row view of downtown Tampa’s various fireworks shows. A prize will be awarded to the most patriotic passenger, and guests will get one drink token with the purchase of a ticket, which start at $59.95 for adults and $49.95 for children.



Pinellas County

Stars and Stripes BBQ Celebration: July 1, starting at 5 p.m.

The Gulfport Senior Center and the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation are hosting this family-friendly celebration picnic. Proceeds will go to the Gulfport Senior Center Building Fund Campaign. There will be picnic food, a DJ, dancing and a cash bar. Tickets must be bought in advance and are $25. 5500 Shore Blvd. S, Gulfport

Hometown USA Celebration in Dunedin: July 3, 6-9:30 p.m.

This event will feature a live band, a movie, games, face painting, and fireworks at TD Ballpark. It is presented by Dunedin Parks and Recreation and is free. Concessions will be available. 373 Douglas Ave., Dunedin

St. Pete Pier Run the 4th: July 4, starting at 6:30 a.m.

There will be a 4-mile run/walk along the pier, along with a costume contest and a pie-eating contest. Runners must pay a registration fee. 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Safety Harbor 4th of July Parade: July 4, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

TheAmerican Legion Auxiliary is hosting a parade, followed by a patriotic ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Main Street, Safety Harbor

Tarpon Springs Fourth of July Picnic: July 4th, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tarpon Springs will be hosting an Independence Day picnic with food, bounce houses, water slides and live music. Craig Park, 100 Library Lane, Tarpon Springs

The Fourth at St. Pete Pier: July 4, 4-10 p.m.

This is the fourth annual “The Fourth” Independence Day celebration at the St. Pete Pier. The event is free, and the fireworks show, sponsored by the city of St. Petersburg, starts at 9 p.m. The show will be visible from the downtown waterfront. 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Safety Harbor Independence Day Celebration: July 4, 5-9 p.m.

The celebration will include live entertainment, food vendors, and various other activities. The night will end with a fireworks display starting at 9 p.m. Waterfront Park, 105 Veterans Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor

July 4th Independence Day Fireworks and BBQ VIP Celebration: July 4, 5:30-10:30 p.m.

Safety Harbor Resort and Spa is hosting a VIP Independence Day celebration. The VIP ticket includes live music, a 2-hour open bar, a BBQ buffet and seating for the fireworks show. 105 N Bayshore Dr., Safety Harbor

Clearwater Celebrates America: July 4, 5-11 p.m.

Local vendors, food trucks, activities, and live music will be starting at 5 p.m. at Coachman Park. Southbound 75 will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. After the fireworks, there will be a silent disco party on the Coachman Park Promenade Pier. There will also be a free performance at The BayCare Sound by The Baycare Sound Symphony. Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St., Clearwater; The BayCare Sound, 301 Drew St, Clearwater

City of Largo 4th of July Fireworks: July 4, 6-9 p.m.

The city of Largo will be holding an Independence Day celebration with live music from the 727 Band, food trucks and vendors, various activities and a fireworks show. The fireworks will begin after 9 p.m. The event is free, but parking is $10 with a credit card only. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Dr., Largo

4th of July Aboard Yacht StarShip: July 4, 7:30-10 p.m.

The cruise will feature drinks, dinner and a DJ. The event will end with a fireworks show choreographed to patriotic music. Tickets can be purchased online. 25 Causeway Blvd Slip #55, Clearwater

Treasure Island 4th of July Fireworks: July 4, 9-10 p.m.

Watch from the beach starting at 9 p.m. The best viewing areas will be near the Gulf Front Park area of the beach. Attendees can bring a beach chair or towel to watch the show. 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island

Fourth of July Weekend at Innisbrook Resort: July 4-7

There will be events all weekend at Innisbrook Resort to ring in Independence Day. They include fireworks, a golf tournament and live entertainment. 36750 U.S. 19 N, Palm Harbor



Pasco County

Zephyrhills SummerFest: June 29, 12-9 p.m.

This is the ninth annual Zephyrhills SummerFest, an Independence Day celebration that will include up to 35 spaces for business booths and activities. There will be live music, kids dance-off, bounce house and water slides, food trucks and food eating contests. The night will end with a fireworks show over Zephyr Lake. 38116 5th Ave., Zephyrhills

The 4th of July Celebration at Avalon Park: July 4, 5-9 p.m.

Avalon Park is having its annual Fourth of July celebration, which will feature a patriotic bake-off, bike parade, bounce house, food trucks, community performances and different vendors. The event is free. 4424 Friendly Way, Wesley Chapel



Sarasota County

Sarasota July 4th Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular: July 4, 9-9:30 p.m.

The best viewing is from Bayfront Park. Sarasota Bayfront, 5 Bayfront Dr., Sarasota

Siesta Key Community Fireworks: July 4 at dusk.

Fireworks will be launched at dusk at Siesta Beach. 948 Beach Road, Siesta Key



Manatee County

4th of July Fireworks on the Manatee River: Thursday 9:30-10 p.m.

Fireworks will be launched over the Manatee River on July 4th. Attendees can enjoy the show from both sides of the Palmetto and Bradenton sides of the river.