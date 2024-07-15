Florida Holocaust Museum will soon close through 2024 due to construction

The Florida Holocaust Museum is closing from July 22 through the end of 2024 due to construction.

The temporary closure is part of the museum’s first phase of a renovation and expansion project, according to a press release. The gallery will have extra space for the Danish rescue boat Thor once construction is finished.

The project will also include a new entrance with enhanced security features, a second-story balcony and a temporary installation of the Elie Wiesel collection, the release said. The complete Wiesel exhibit is set to come in another phase of a construction project.

The museum is expected to reopen in early 2025.

“The Museum may be closing temporarily, but that won’t stop us from continuing to deliver our mission to the world,” Michael Igel, interim CEO and chair emeritus of the museum, said in the release.

Throughout the closure, people can still access the museum’s virtual library and educator resources here, according to the release. There will also be docent-led virtual tours and self-led virtual tours. The Speakers Bureau will stay open, and Teaching Trunks will still be sent to schools.