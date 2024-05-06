Holocaust Remembrance Day events slated in St. Petersburg and Tampa

In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, there is free admission to the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Also, the Glazer Jewish Community Center in Tampa has scheduled an observance for 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The day, also know as Yom HaShoah, is Israel's commemoration for the 6 million Jews systematically murdered by Nazi Germany before and during World War II.

This year’s Yom HaShoah comes as protests continue at college campuses across the country in support as Palestinians amid the Hamas-Israel conflict in Gaza. The museum has expressed concern about growing antisemitism related to the protests in the wake of the deadly Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

“The Holocaust taught us that capitulation in the face of antisemitic mobs only leads to more antisemitism,” the museum said in a statement last week. “We’ve seen what happens where there is silence, and we’ve seen what happens when the world takes action. In the name of Holocaust victims, survivors and their descendants, we must show the world that antisemitism will never again be met with silence. We will not stand idly by, and we call on everyone to join us.”

The museum has invited local residents and dignitaries to read the names of Holocaust victims in five-minute intervals, “honoring their memory and legacy.”

The museum is downtown at 55 Fifth St. S. Click here for more information.

In Tampa, the Yom HaShoah gathering will include and candle lighting ceremony with members of the Tampa Rabbinical Association and the Jewish Federation of Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Holocaust survivors Dr. John and Toni Rinde of Largo will speak, as will Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen, and longtime active member of the Tampa Jewish community.

The center is at 522 N. Howard Ave. Registration is recommended. Click here for more information.

