Sarasota Orchestra gets landmark donation to build its music center

The Sarasota Orchestra is spreading the word about a major donation it received to support the music center it is building. Sarasota Orchestra CEO and president Joe McKenna said “old-fashioned hard work,” is what brought about this $60 million anonymous gift.

It has been called a record-setting philanthropic investment for performing arts in the state.

“And I'd have to say, the fabulous work by our musicians and our staff, our volunteers, continuing every day to present our mission to the community and do it at its highest level, I think that is what has inspired this transformational gift,” he said.

He also said that hiring new music director Giancarlo Guerrero made a big difference.

“The interesting thing is, the rise of the Sarasota Orchestra has really been quite something. You know, we were one of the few orchestras in the country that during COVID had no furloughs or layoffs. And then, of course, we had to manage the sad hour of Bramwell Tovey's passing, who was our music director for a short time, and now Giancarlo Guerrero on board as our music director,” McKenna said.

He said all of these things have demonstrated that “the musical energy in Sarasota has really grown in the last decade.” And he believes people across the country are paying attention.

COVID-19 and supply chain shortages have ramped up the costs for the new facility, which is designed to serve the entire community. It will include a 1,700-seat concert hall and a 700-seat recital hall.

McKenna said the working estimate is up to $425 million to complete it.

The anonymous benefactor originally gave $10 million dollars to purchase land for the center, planned for Fruitville Road and Interstate 75, then raised the amount.