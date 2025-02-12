© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sarasota Orchestra gets landmark donation to build its music center

WUSF | By Susan Giles Wantuck
Published February 12, 2025 at 4:17 PM EST
Smiling women and girls holding bouquets of red roses, are bookended by men in suits on a stage
Edward McEwen
From left to right: Giancarlo Guerrero (Sarasota Orchestra music director designate), Nicole Eibe (vice president of advancement and strategic initiatives), Sarasota Youth Orchestra student, Christy Isaacs (youth orchestra faculty), Natalie Helm (orchestra principal cello), a youth orchestra student, John Miller (orchestra principal bass), Joe McKenna (orchestra president and CEO).

Few orchestras can say it has received such a massive donation. But now Sarasota Orchestra is one of them.

The Sarasota Orchestra is spreading the word about a major donation it received to support the music center it is building. Sarasota Orchestra CEO and president Joe McKenna said “old-fashioned hard work,” is what brought about this $60 million anonymous gift.

It has been called a record-setting philanthropic investment for performing arts in the state.

“And I'd have to say, the fabulous work by our musicians and our staff, our volunteers, continuing every day to present our mission to the community and do it at its highest level, I think that is what has inspired this transformational gift,” he said.

He also said that hiring new music director Giancarlo Guerrero made a big difference.

“The interesting thing is, the rise of the Sarasota Orchestra has really been quite something. You know, we were one of the few orchestras in the country that during COVID had no furloughs or layoffs. And then, of course, we had to manage the sad hour of Bramwell Tovey's passing, who was our music director for a short time, and now Giancarlo Guerrero on board as our music director,” McKenna said.

RELATED: Sarasota Orchestra's New Music Director has won six Grammys.

He said all of these things have demonstrated that “the musical energy in Sarasota has really grown in the last decade.” And he believes people across the country are paying attention.

COVID-19 and supply chain shortages have ramped up the costs for the new facility, which is designed to serve the entire community. It will include a 1,700-seat concert hall and a 700-seat recital hall.

McKenna said the working estimate is up to $425 million to complete it.

RELATED: Land purchase helps orchestra move forward on building music center

The anonymous benefactor originally gave $10 million dollars to purchase land for the center, planned for Fruitville Road and Interstate 75, then raised the amount.

