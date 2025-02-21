Your 2025 Florida Strawberry Festival guide to the musical acts, exhibits and shortcake

The 2025 Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City looks a little different than in previous years.

In the words of Lynyrd Skynyrd, the 35-year-old festival soundstage is “Tomorrow’s Goodbye.” A new soundstage is ready for a new batch of artists.

In addition to the signature livestock shows and strawberry shortcake (your choice of cake or biscuits), the 90th edition of the festival includes artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lauren Daigle, Sara Evans, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Beach Boys, Nelly, Jon Pardi, Nate Smith and John Fogarty. Reba McEntire's show has sold out.

“One way we celebrate agriculture is through our stellar headline entertainment,” festival president Kyle Robinson said in a news release.

An undeniable reflection of that sentiment is the plethora of country artists performing this year. Country music and culture are deeply intertwined with agriculture — through its name, twang and cowboy boots.

The festival runs from Feb. 27 through March 9. It includes rides, livestock shows, the Neighborhood Village and Kiddie Korral.

You can find rides that twirl and whirl, such as a Ferris wheel named “The Berry Big Wheel.”

The midway also has rides for the tykes at the Kiddle Korral, including the “Berry Go Round.”

The festival is offering a wristband to help adults keep track of their children. A QR code on the wristband will register the child, and during registration, adults can input contact information as well as the child’s details, including a photo and a description of what the child is wearing.

Other highlights:



Several food-oriented contests, including the Amish Donut Eating Contest and the Youth Strawberry Stemming Contest

The Neighborhood Village, dedicated to homemade or handcrafted items created by area residents. These entries, made by youth and adults, are created by Florida residents, judged, and awarded cash prizes and ribbons in respective categories.

The Florida Strawberry Festival queen and court will host a meet-and-greet on March 3 at 5:30 p.m. and March 8 at 2:30 p.m. at the Orthotic Works Gazebo.

The festival hosts pageants, including sections for babies, juniors and adults.

Other hot spots include the Swindle Family and Astin Farms livestock pavilions, Florida Strawberry Growers Association booth and ask a farmer, shoebox float display, Stingray Chevrolet entertainment pavilion, East Historical Society Art Show and Pioneer Village.

And if you're not a country music fan, don’t worry. The lineup also hosts genres such as rap, rock, Christian, doo-wop and the occasional polka.

Hours

The festival is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Midway is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 11 p.m., and weekends and Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Kiddie Korral is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On March 8, the midway closes just before 10 p.m. and reopens from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. for Moonlight Magic (gate admission not required).

Tickets

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased here .

Ticket gates are open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adults (ages 13+): $15

Children (ages 6-12): $5

Children (ages 5 and under): Free with paid adult admission

Participating Publix stores are selling discounted tickets until the end of the festival. You can also purchase a ticket from the main ticket gate at 2209 W. Oak Ave. at a discounted price.

