Here are the musical acts that will perform at the 2025 Florida Strawberry Festival

Besides the attractions and strawberry shortcake, the main draw for the Florida Strawberry Festival has been the wide range of musical artists it draws each year.

That's once again the case with the lineup of artists announced for the 11-day festival in Plant City in 2025.

Headliners Lauren Daigle, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Beach Boys, Nelly and many other chart-topping artists feature a mix of genres, meaning there is something to look forward to for every guest.

“I am beyond excited to say this year’s theme perfectly captures the energy and anticipation surrounding our incredible lineup,” Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson said in a news release. “We’ve worked hard to create an event that celebrates not just our community’s love for strawberries, but also our shared passion for music, fun, and tradition.”

The annual festival celebrates the strawberry harvest in eastern Hillsborough County. Besides the music, you can enjoy food and various fun activities, including youth livestock shows and exhibits.

The Florida Strawberry Festival runs from Feb. 27 through March 9.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 12 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased here .

Here's the musical lineup:

Thursday, February 27



10:30 a.m.: Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

3:30 p.m.: Tommy James & The Shondells

7:30 p.m.: Nate Smith

Friday, February 28



3:30 p.m.: Roots & Boots with Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, and Collin Raye

7:30 p.m.: To Be Announced

Saturday, March 1



3:30 p.m.: Home Free

7:30 p.m.: Lauren Daigle

Sunday, March 2



7:30 p.m.: Bailey Zimmerman

Monday, March 3



3:30 p.m.: Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, The Drifters, The Platters

7:30 p.m.: To Be Announced

Tuesday, March 4



3:30 p.m.: Sara Evans

7:30 p.m.: To Be Announced

Wednesday, March 5



3:30 p.m.: The Bellamy Brothers

7:30 p.m.: Lynyrd Skynyrd

Thursday, March 6



10:30 a.m.: Jimmy Fortune

3:30 p.m.: The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m.: To Be Announced

Friday, March 7



3:30 p.m.: The Beach Boys

7:30 p.m.: Jon Pardi

Saturday, March 8



3:30 p.m.: Sawyer Brown

7:30 p.m.: Nelly

Sunday, March 9



7:30 p.m.: To Be Announced

Other artists will be announced at a later date.