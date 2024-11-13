Here are the musical acts that will perform at the 2025 Florida Strawberry Festival
The lineup includes Grammy Award-winning Christian music star Lauren Daigle, southern staple Lynyrd Skynyrd, and the Beach Boys.
Besides the attractions and strawberry shortcake, the main draw for the Florida Strawberry Festival has been the wide range of musical artists it draws each year.
That's once again the case with the lineup of artists announced for the 11-day festival in Plant City in 2025.
Headliners Lauren Daigle, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Beach Boys, Nelly and many other chart-topping artists feature a mix of genres, meaning there is something to look forward to for every guest.
“I am beyond excited to say this year’s theme perfectly captures the energy and anticipation surrounding our incredible lineup,” Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson said in a news release. “We’ve worked hard to create an event that celebrates not just our community’s love for strawberries, but also our shared passion for music, fun, and tradition.”
The annual festival celebrates the strawberry harvest in eastern Hillsborough County. Besides the music, you can enjoy food and various fun activities, including youth livestock shows and exhibits.
The Florida Strawberry Festival runs from Feb. 27 through March 9.
Tickets go on sale Dec. 12 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased here.
Here's the musical lineup:
Thursday, February 27
- 10:30 a.m.: Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
- 3:30 p.m.: Tommy James & The Shondells
- 7:30 p.m.: Nate Smith
Friday, February 28
- 3:30 p.m.: Roots & Boots with Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, and Collin Raye
- 7:30 p.m.: To Be Announced
Saturday, March 1
- 3:30 p.m.: Home Free
- 7:30 p.m.: Lauren Daigle
Sunday, March 2
- 7:30 p.m.: Bailey Zimmerman
Monday, March 3
- 3:30 p.m.: Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, The Drifters, The Platters
- 7:30 p.m.: To Be Announced
Tuesday, March 4
- 3:30 p.m.: Sara Evans
- 7:30 p.m.: To Be Announced
Wednesday, March 5
- 3:30 p.m.: The Bellamy Brothers
- 7:30 p.m.: Lynyrd Skynyrd
Thursday, March 6
- 10:30 a.m.: Jimmy Fortune
- 3:30 p.m.: The Oak Ridge Boys
- 7:30 p.m.: To Be Announced
Friday, March 7
- 3:30 p.m.: The Beach Boys
- 7:30 p.m.: Jon Pardi
Saturday, March 8
- 3:30 p.m.: Sawyer Brown
- 7:30 p.m.: Nelly
Sunday, March 9
- 7:30 p.m.: To Be Announced
Other artists will be announced at a later date.