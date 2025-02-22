From concentration camp to concert: 99-year-old Holocaust survivor performs in Punta Gorda

It was a breezy Thursday evening in Punta Gorda on Feb. 13, and we were waiting in the parking lot of Chabad of Charlotte County. It was a modest green building — not the kind of place you’d expect to find a rock star. But inside, a legend was waiting to perform.

Saul Dreier is 99 years old. Yes, you read that right — almost a full century. A Holocaust survivor, a musician, and, at that moment, napping in the car before his big set.

The band tuned instruments as Dreier finally emerged, adjusting his black kepi hat and smirking at the audience. That night, he was on drums. His hands might not have moved as fast as they once did, but his spirit remained unshaken. So did his sense of humor.

“The advice to people that are aging? Stay on only medicine that you can pay over the counter!” Dreier said. “I didn’t take medicine since I had my cancer, and I’m still alive!”

Dreier was born in April 1925 in Kraków, Poland. He was only a teenager when Nazi Germany invaded his homeland, triggering World War II. He survived the Mauthausen concentration camp in Linz, Austria, and was liberated in 1945. After World War II, he moved to Italy, before arriving in the United States in 1949.

For decades, Dreier led what many would call an “ordinary life.” But at 89, he had an idea that changed everything.

“One morning, I woke up and saw a woman on TV, a 106-year-old pianist [Alice Herz Sommer] who survived a concentration camp in Germany. It hit me right in my heart,” Dreier said. “I told my wife, Clara, ‘I have an idea.’ She said, ‘You’re crazy.’ I told my rabbi, and he said the same thing. So I said, ‘Because I’m crazy, I’m going to do it.’ And I did.”

That was how the Holocaust Survivor Band was born. What started as a personal mission to honor fellow survivors soon became an international sensation. Dreier went on to perform across numerous stages, including the White House.

Alice White The Holocaust Survivor band performs at the Chabad of Charlotte County.

That night, Dreier and his bandmates played a mix of folk and traditional Jewish music, blending nostalgia with heritage. He left with one final thought.

“Do I have memories of the Holocaust? Darling, I dream about it every day. But I try to forget. When I think of the 6 million who died — and the ones still here with me — I feel very, very attached.”

Copyright 2025 WGCU