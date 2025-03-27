What to know about traffic for Tampa Pride festival, parade

It's going to be a busy, crowded weekend in Tampa as thousands gather not only for the annual Tampa Pride Street Festival and Parade but also for events like the Tampa Bay Rays' game.

The festival and parade are being held in historic Ybor City on Saturday. According to a city release, nearly 8,000 people are expected to attend, so drivers should be prepared for road closures and heavy traffic in the area.

Here's everything you should know regarding traffic for the day:



Roads impacted

Nuccio Parkway between N. Nebraska Avenue and E. Palm Ave

E. 7th Avenue between N. Nebraska Avenue and N. 21st Street

E. 8th Avenue between N. 15th Street and N. 17th Street

E. 8th Avenue between N. 20th Street and N. 21st Street

N. 19th Street between E. Palm Avenue and E. 7th Avenue

Timing of road closures

Pride Street Festival



Road closures are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The event kicks off at 10:45 a.m. with vendor areas on E. 9th Avenue and the HCC Parking Lot.

Food Alley



Road closures are scheduled from 9 a.m. to midnight.

The Food Alley is located on 9th Avenue between 13th and 14th Streets and will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Pride Parade



Road closures will be in effect from noon until 9 p.m.

The route begins at 7th Avenue and Nuccio Parkway and ends at 7th Avenue and 20th Street.

Officials said to expect closures and police along the route. The parade starts rolling at 4 p.m.

City of Tampa / Courtesy The annual Tampa Pride Street Festival and Parade will be held on March 29, 2025, in historic Ybor City.

Other events affecting traffic

Tampa Convention Center: There's an event move-out that starts at 8 a.m. and city officials said it could affect morning traffic around TCC.

Tampa Bay Lightning game: The team faces off against the New York Islanders at 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay Empanada Festival: The event begins at noon at Perry Harvey Park.

Universoul Circus: Performances are at noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa Bay Rays game: The game at Steinbrenner Field begins at 4:10 p.m.



How to avoid traffic

The city recommends using alternative forms of transportation to avoid traffic congestion.

Other options mentioned by the city besides driving include the free TECO Line Streetcar, DASH Service, HART buses as route 1 is free and rentable scooters, bikes and more.

City parking garages will also be open and available, according to a release. Officials urge people to be cautious around event areas and plan for potential delays.