Fresh from Florida's Chef Justin Timineri showcases Florida flavors worldwide

Today we’re catching up with friend of the pod Justin Timineri. As executive chef for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service’s Fresh From Florida program, he is the state’s official culinary ambassador. Sounds like a sweet gig, right? It is. But as you’ll hear, it’s also a lot of work.

Dalia recently caught up with Chef Justin. In their conversation, he recalls his earliest food memories from his Tallahassee childhood, shares stories from his remarkable career that has included showcasing our state’s food all over the world and his favorite Florida food trends.

To learn more about Chef Justin Timineri, check out Dalia’s profile of him in the spring issue of FORUM, the magazine of Florida Humanities.