© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Fresh from Florida's Chef Justin Timineri showcases Florida flavors worldwide

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published March 27, 2025 at 7:03 AM EDT
Man in a black chef jacket blurred out to the left with him on camera in focus to the right

As the state's official culinary ambassador, he promotes Florida agriculture.

Listen to the episode

Today we’re catching up with friend of the pod Justin Timineri. As executive chef for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service’s Fresh From Florida program, he is the state’s official culinary ambassador. Sounds like a sweet gig, right? It is. But as you’ll hear, it’s also a lot of work.

Dalia recently caught up with Chef Justin. In their conversation, he recalls his earliest food memories from his Tallahassee childhood, shares stories from his remarkable career that has included showcasing our state’s food all over the world and his favorite Florida food trends.

To learn more about Chef Justin Timineri, check out Dalia’s profile of him in the spring issue of FORUM, the magazine of Florida Humanities.
Tags
Arts / Culture The Zest Podcast
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now