The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Spring reset: Get your garden and pantry ready with tips from Southern Kitchen’s Mackensy Lunsford

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published March 13, 2025 at 9:15 AM EDT
Woman with short blonde curly hair smiling into the camera

Mackensy Lunsford, editor of USA Today's cooking website, Southern Kitchen, shows you how to prep for spring.

Spring is upon us, so it’s time to tackle all those projects we’ve been putting off. Maybe you need to organize the garage, file your taxes or flip your mattress. While you’re making that checklist, remember to prep for spring cooking—planting warm-weather vegetables, gearing up your grill and, yes, cleaning out the pantry.

But resetting for spring doesn’t have to be intimidating. Here to help is

Mackensy Lunsford, editor of USA Today’s cooking website, Southern Kitchen. She’s also a chef, cookbook author and senior dining reporter at the Tennessean.

Mackensy recently chatted with Dalia from her home in Nashville. In this conversation, she shares advice for starting a spring garden, mitigating pests and planting vegetables that can withstand the South’s heat and humidity. She also offers tips for organizing your pantry, embarking on a new-spend month (or at least spending less) in order to use up the nonperishables you already have and making the most of your grill. Finally, Mackensy suggests meal ideas that’ll make all your hard work pay off.
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
