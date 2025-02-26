© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Chef Terrell Manning's love languages of food

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published February 13, 2025 at 7:37 AM EST
A Black man smiling while throwing flour on a table

The 20-something chef already has experience as a food TV host and restaurant co-owner.

Listen to the episode

Today we’re getting to know Chef Terrell Manning. The St. Pete native has experience as a private chef, food TV host, restaurant co-owner and host of the roadshow America’s Best Restaurants.

We met up with Chef Terrell at the Sorry Not Public coworking space in Tampa. In this conversation, he offers lessons from his culinary journey in his book The Love Languages of Food.
Tags
Arts / Culture The Zest Podcast
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
