Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.
Chef Terrell Manning's love languages of food
The 20-something chef already has experience as a food TV host and restaurant co-owner.
Today we’re getting to know Chef Terrell Manning. The St. Pete native has experience as a private chef, food TV host, restaurant co-owner and host of the roadshow America’s Best Restaurants.
We met up with Chef Terrell at the Sorry Not Public coworking space in Tampa. In this conversation, he offers lessons from his culinary journey in his book The Love Languages of Food.