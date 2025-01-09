© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Former 'Real Housewife' Ana Quincoces on her new cookcook, 'Modern Cuban'

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published January 9, 2025 at 6:09 AM EST
The daughter of Cuban immigrants, she discusses the latest of her four cookbooks.

Today we’re getting to know Ana Quincoces. Long before she was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Miami, she was an attorney and avid foodie.

The daughter of Cuban immigrants, Ana chats with Dalia about the latest of her four cookbooks, Modern Cuban: A Contemporary Approach to Classic Recipes.
Arts / Culture The Zest PodcastCubaCooking
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
