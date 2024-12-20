Our Noire Kitchen owners on Disney restaurants, party planning and 'making the ancestors mad'

Listen to the episode

If you’ve ever found yourself stuck behind the stove during a party or washing dishes all night after your guests are long gone, then you may want to enlist help for your next big bash. But hiring a caterer doesn’t have to be a financial burden, if you reach out early enough and communicate your budget so they can work within your means.

Just take it from Kadean and Laures Dockery, the husband-and-wife team behind Our Noire Kitchen. Noire is French for black, and yes, they are a proud Black-owned business. Kadean is the chef; Laures runs the business side. Based out of the business incubator Catapult Lakeland, the Dockerys travel take their food trailer throughout Central Florida for pop-up events, catering gigs and private chef services.

The Zest team met up with Kadean and Laures at Catapult. In this conversation, they discuss when to hire a caterer, how food brought them together and why they don’t plan to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

You can see a tour of the Catapult kitchen on Facebook and Instagram.