Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Our Noire Kitchen owners on Disney restaurants, party planning and 'making the ancestors mad'

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published December 19, 2024 at 8:59 AM EST

Kadean and Laures Dockery are the husband-and-wife team behind Our Noire Kitchen. They travel with their food trailer throughout Central Florida.

If you’ve ever found yourself stuck behind the stove during a party or washing dishes all night after your guests are long gone, then you may want to enlist help for your next big bash. But hiring a caterer doesn’t have to be a financial burden, if you reach out early enough and communicate your budget so they can work within your means.

Just take it from Kadean and Laures Dockery, the husband-and-wife team behind Our Noire Kitchen. Noire is French for black, and yes, they are a proud Black-owned business. Kadean is the chef; Laures runs the business side. Based out of the business incubator Catapult Lakeland, the Dockerys travel take their food trailer throughout Central Florida for pop-up events, catering gigs and private chef services.

The Zest team met up with Kadean and Laures at Catapult. In this conversation, they discuss when to hire a caterer, how food brought them together and why they don’t plan to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

