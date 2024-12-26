© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

To keep New Year's resolution, start with 'lowest-hanging fruit,' cookbook author says

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published December 26, 2024 at 6:02 AM EST
Woman lounging on a bed and smiling into the camera with a dark brown dog and light brown dog on either side

Tampa-based wellness coach and cookbook author Jo Bakal offers advice for setting nutrition goals you'll actually stick to.

‘Tis the season for lofty resolutions. Maybe you’ve vowed to stop drinking alcohol, run a daily 5k or cut your takeout budget to zero and cook every meal at home.

Whatever your goals for the new year, Jo Bakal says to start small. Jo is a Tampa-based wellness coach and cookbook author who’s sworn off meat, dairy products and cane sugar. She even makes her own oat milk.

We can feel your eyes rolling already. But hear us out—Jo made these changes gradually, going from a steak-loving New Yorker to a plant-based Floridian. And her advice can help you evolve into the next version of yourself, whatever that looks like for you. Jo stopped by our studio in Tampa for a chat with Dalia Colón. In this conversation, they discuss how there are two types of food, and why Jo’s wellness tools aren’t as “woo-woo” as they might initially sound.
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
