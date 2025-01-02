Potluck: Zest staffers share our favorite foodie indulgences

Listen to the episode

We could resolve to eat more kale, do 100 burpees a day or rein in our online shopping. But let’s be real… we’re not going to stick to any of that. Here at The Zest, we’re about adding joy to our life—especially if that joy comes in the form of food.

In that spirit, we’re kicking off 2025 by sharing some of our favorite gastronomic splurges—foods, restaurant meals, kitchen appliances and other things we think are worth going out of your way for. Maybe they cost a little more or require a bit more effort, but they’re worth the investment. Hopefully this conversation inspires you to create your own list of foodie goals.

For this conversation, Dalia Colón is joined by Zest team members Andrew Lucas and Alexandria Ebron. Plus Alex’s husband, Robert Ebron, stops by to tell us about a restaurant deal you won’t want to miss out on.