Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

USF’s Food Sovereignty Initiative works toward sustainable and culturally appropriate foods for all

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published February 20, 2025 at 7:33 AM EST
USF professor William Schanbacher discusses how his work teaching religious studies led him to start the university's Food Sovereignty Initiative.

This week we’re exploring a subject that’s important for us all to understand: food sovereignty. If you’re fuzzy on what that term means, don’t worry. Here to help us break it down is Prof. William Schanbacher. He teaches religious studies at the University of South Florida, and he directs the USF Food Sovereignty Initiative.

Dr. Schanbacher walked over from his office on campus to our studio on campus to explain what food sovereignty is, and how and how we can all work to ensure that our neighbors have access to food that’s healthy, sustainable and culturally appropriate.
Arts / Culture University of South Florida Sustainability
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
