The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Pediatrician Dr. David Berger on school lunches and ultra-processed foods

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published February 27, 2025 at 9:54 AM EST

Dr. David Berger discusses why kids and adults should steer clear of ultra-processed foods, reflects on why many school lunches are problematic and more.

Listen to this episode

This week, we’re getting real about what we feed kids. Whether or not you have children of your own, we all have a role to play in helping the next generation make healthier choices.

Dr. David Berger isn’t here to shame anyone. But as a pediatrician and the face of Wholistic Pediatrics & Family Care in Tampa, he sees every day how nutrition—or lack thereof—affects kids’ health and behavior.

Dalia visited Dr. David at his office in Tampa. In their conversation, he explains why kids and adults should steer clear of ultra-processed foods, reflects on why many school lunches are problematic and offers advice for getting back on track.

For more from Dr. David, check out his YouTube channel, DrDavidMD, where he addresses issues including fluoride in drinking water, the raw milk trend, the FDA’s banning of red dye No. 3 and more.
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
