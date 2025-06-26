© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Manhattan Casino will reopen next year after renovations

WUSF | By Lily Belcher
Published June 26, 2025 at 5:10 AM EDT
A room filled with round tables with white table cloths with plant centerpieces and grey and black chairs
Courtesy
/
Samantha Bequer
The second floor of the Manhattan Casino is set to have a revitalized event space.

The 100-year-old building in St. Petersburg was a hub for the African American community, entertainment and culture until it closed three years ago.

The Historic Manhattan Casino Event Hall was a hub for entertainment and culture, especially for the African American community, until it closed in 2022.

The building, located on 22nd St. S. in St. Petersburg, was in need of improvements, so the city turned to the community for input.

The final decision was to transform the 100-year-old building into an event rental and entertainment space.

A room with a dark green wall with a tv on it, green and white curtains with a white table and ten brown chairs around it.
Courtesy
/
Samantha Bequer
The Manhattan Casino will be home to a conference room after it reopens in spring 2026.

“The Manhattan Casino is integral to the City’s history and we look forward to bringing back this community gathering place as an event rental and entertainment space,” city spokesperson Samantha Bequer said.

The two-story building will include an updated foyer, music hall, ballroom, conference space, green room and storage areas.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal reported the city has already received interest in booking the space for a variety of events, including weddings and meetings. The renovations will also allow for two events to take place at the same time on both floors.

A design rendering that shows a room filled with round tables with white table cloths and grey and black chairs
Courtesy
/
Samantha Bequer
Renderings from July 2024 show what the Manhattan Casino's first floor event space might look like.

During segregation, the building was a spot for the African American community to see entertainers and artists, such as jazz great Louis Armstrong. It closed temporarily in the late 1960’s but reopened alongside a revitalization of the historic area known as The Deuces.

The project is set to cost roughly $4.3 million, but the city, which will own and operate the building, has approved a $4.8 million budget.

Renovations were expected to come much earlier, but hurricanes in 2023 and 2024 delayed the project.

Now, Bequer said construction on the project should begin later this year, with its reopening set for spring of 2026.

A room with a black accent wall, white and green curtains, a white couch, a black desk, three brown chairs and a white coffee table.
Courtesy
/
Samantha Bequer
Renderings show what the Manhattan Casino's green room will look like after its renovations.
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for summer of 2025.
