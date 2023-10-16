New research shows evictions affect children more than any other age group

A new study finds that evictions affect children more than any other age group in the nation.

In a coordinated effort between Princeton University and Rutgers University-Newark, researchers linked information from 38 million eviction court filings to demographic data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau to create, "the most comprehensive description to date of the population of U.S. renters facing eviction."

Of the 7.6 million people, on average, who face eviction every year, the report found that 2.9 million are children.

Read the full report: A comprehensive demographic profile of the US evicted population

Lead researcher Nick Graetz said the impact of eviction on children has been historically underestimated — largely due to the limited demographic information made available in eviction court records.

"For example, we know children are typically going to be invisible in these legal documents that track eviction cases and then often only name the adults or lease holders summoned to court," he said. "So through our partnership with the Census Bureau, we've linked eviction records to census data to finally be able to understand who's actually at risk of eviction in the United States."

The report found that children are the most threatened group by eviction in the U.S.

Florida, at No. 7, ranked among the top ten states with the highest eviction and filing rates against children.

Screenshot of research published by Princeton University, Rutgers University-Newark Screenshot of research published here: https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2305860120



The data also underscored the significant racial disparities in filing and eviction rates between Black households and their white counterparts.

Despite representing 18 percent of the renter population, Black renters account for more than half of all eviction filings in the nation, according to the report.

"Eviction filings are increasing in every city and state that we track and around half of them have surpassed pre-pandemic averages," Graetz said.

He pointed to the measurable benefit that pandemic-era relief, like eviction moratoriums and rental assistance, had on marginalized groups in the rental market.

With the expiration of pandemic-era policies, Graetz said eviction and filing rates are resurging.

He anticipates the newly released data will motivate policymakers at the local and federal level to introduce or revise protections for the growing number of vulnerable renters.

