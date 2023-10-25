© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida officials ask the US Supreme Court to block rulings limiting an anti-drag show law

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published October 25, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT
A person waves a transgender flag next to a group of people on a float. One person wears a crown and a white dress with white sash that reads "Miss Naples Pride." The float they're all on has a red banner that reads "Drag Queen March on Tallahassee March 25, 2023."
Lynne Sladky/AP
/
AP
Nic Zantop, left, waves a transgender flag while on a float sponsored by several transgender groups, with Tiffany Arieagus, second from left, and Miss Naples Pride Velvet Lenore, second from right, during the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Officials filed an application with the nation’s highest court on Friday asking that the prohibition against enforcing the anti-drag show law only be limited to the Orlando, Florida, restaurant which challenged its constitutionality.

The state of Florida is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block lower court rulings that prohibit the enforcement of a new law targeting drag shows.

Florida officials filed an application with the nation's highest court on Friday asking that the prohibition against enforcing the anti-drag show law only be limited to the Orlando, Florida, restaurant which challenged its constitutionality.

The law should be enforced at other Florida businesses since to do otherwise will “erase from Florida’s statute books” a law meant to protect children, the application said.

Earlier this month, a panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s granting of a preliminary injunction stopping the law from being enforced. The district court found that the law likely restricted free speech and the injunction should be extended to all Floridians.

The appeals court panel ruled against a request from Florida officials to limit the injunction to the Hamburger Mary's restaurant, saying that Florida officials hadn’t shown that the lower court erred by prohibiting the universal enforcement of the law.

Hamburger Mary’s regularly hosts drag shows, including family-friendly performances on Sundays that children are invited to attend. The restaurant's owner said the law was overly broad, was written vaguely and violated First Amendment rights by chilling speech.

The new law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, punished venues for allowing children into what it called “adult live performances.” Though it did not mention drag shows specifically, the sponsor of the legislation said it was aimed at those performances.

Venues that violated the law faced fines and the possibility that their liquor licenses to be suspended or revoked. Individuals could be charged with a misdemeanor crime.

Tags
Courts / Law Drag ShowU.S. Supreme Court
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now