Judge orders a Ybor City slaying suspect to remain in jail until trial

WUSF | By Rick Mayer,
Carl Lisciandrello
Published November 28, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST
Tampa police investigate multiple shootings that took place in Ybor City on Oct. 29, 2023. Two people were killed and 16 injured after more than 20 shots rang out.
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Tampa police investigate multiple shootings that took place in Ybor City on Oct. 29, 2023. Two people were killed and 16 injured after more than 20 shots rang out.

After hearing testimony and viewing video evidence, a judge agreed with prosecutors that 22-year-old Tyrell Phillips remains a danger to the community.

The man accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in Ybor City last month will remain in jail until his trial, a judge ruled Monday.

After hearing testimony and viewing video evidence, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Robin Fuson agreed with prosecutors that 22-year-old Tyrell Phillips remains a danger to the community.

The slaying took place during a shootout Oct. 29 as nightspots closed and Halloween partiers emptied onto Seventh Avenue. Two people were killed and 16 others were injured during “a fight between two groups” just before 3 a.m., police said at the time. Police said there was at least one other shooter.

As more than 20 gunshots rang out, according to video posted online, a stampede ensued among people leaving bars, many in Halloween costumes, drinking and talking on the street.

Police did not release the names of those killed. Emmitt Wilson said his 14-year-old son, Elijah, was one of the fatalities, according to the Associated Press.

Phillips faces a second-degree murder charge in the teen’s death.

Phillips told detectives he was scared for his life as he was confronted by a group of youths and that the shooting was in self-defense.

However, prosecutors said videos of the shooting show the teen approached Phillips but “was not drawing a weapon prior to the killing” and that Phillips "lost his temper" and fired three shots.

The judge also heard testimony from detectives, a medical examiner and a witness that said nobody threatened Phillips. Included was a YouTube “rap video” from six weeks before the killing showing Phillips and others waving guns, prosecutors said.

An arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, according to court documents.

The Tampa police investigation continues.
Courts / Law Ybor City Ybor City Shooting Tampa Police Department
