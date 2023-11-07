Tampa police release video of persons of interest in the Ybor City shooting

Tampa police have released video and are asking for the public's assistance in identify persons of interest in a shooting in Ybor City over Halloween weekend.

The video, released Monday, identifies a group of people walking along a crowded street on Oct. 29. It also shows close-ups of some of the individuals.

In a news release, Police Chief Lee Bercaw continued to call for the public to come forward with any information.

"We've had a number of tips that have already come in from our community, which have greatly assisted detectives to get to this point," Bercaw said in the release. "Whether you believe the tip may be insignificant; it could be the information that we need. The information that's submitted could be the additional closure that the victims and their families deserve as their lives have changed forever."

Tips, photos or videos can be sent to a website set up by Tampa police and the FBI.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is also offering a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest. Anyone can submit tips anonymously at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or the Crime Stoppers website.

One person, 22-year-old Tyrell Stephen Phillips, has been arrested in the shooting and faces a second-degree murder charge.