Lee Bercaw

Tampa police say the shooting followed an altercation between two groups just before bars were set to close Sunday at 3 a.m.
He has been with the Tampa Police Department for nearly 27 years, serving in several roles.
Tampa Police Chief Lee Barcaw said currently, the department has 984 officers, with a less than 5% vacancy rate. He said another 31 officers will be hired on in March, leaving just 14 vacancies total.
An internal investigation found that Mary O’Connor violated regulations involving “standard of conduct” and “abuse of position or identification” after she and her husband were pulled over.
Police Chief Mary O'Connor is under investigation after bodycam video showed her flashing her badge to a deputy during a traffic stop. Assistant Chief Lee Berkaw is acting chief.
She faced disciplinary action after showing a Pinellas County deputy her badge when she and her husband were pulled over for driving a golf cart without a license plate.