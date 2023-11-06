Tampa Police release statistics from increased patrols in Ybor City

The Tampa Police Department released statistics from increased patrols in Ybor City over the weekend.

This was in response to a shooting on Oct. 29 that killed two people — including a 14-year-old boy — and hurt 16 others.

More than 100 law enforcement officers from different agencies were on patrol in Ybor this weekend, according to a news release. Police said they arrested several people after making stops — including two 16-year-old boys who were arrested for a felony.

In total, police said they made 11 felony arrests and 17 misdemeanor arrests. They also said they recovered one gun and made more than 200 traffic stops.

This comes after Ybor City business owners questioned police presence at the time of the shooting. Chief Lee Bercaw said in the release officers will keep patrolling throughout Tampa “in the hopes of preventing a similar incident from happening again.”

“There are two families who grieve the unfathomable loss of their child and countless other victims whose lives will never be the same,” he said.

Police said Friday officers would be patrolling Ybor in their squad cars, on foot, bike and horseback. They were joined by members of Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol.

They also believe two other suspects fired gunshots on the night of the shooting. One person, 22-year-old Tyrell Stephen Phillips, was arrested and faces a second-degree murder charge.

Anyone with information on the shooting can send tips, photos, or videos on a website set up by Tampa police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

