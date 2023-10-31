© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tampa police and the FBI launch a website to send tips about the Ybor City shooting

WUSF | By Gabriella Pinos
Published October 31, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT
Scene in Ybor City following a shooting
Susan Giles Wantuck
/
WUSF
The scene at East Seventh Avenue in Ybor City after a shooting left two people dead and 16 injured on Oct. 29, 2023.

The public can submit text, photos, or videos. That information will then be sent directly to investigators.

The Tampa Police Department is partnering with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to seek tips on Sunday's shooting that killed two and injured 16 others in Ybor City.

The agencies are launching a website where the public can submit text, photos, or videos that will be sent directly to investigators, according to a news release from Tampa police.

The site is at fbi.gov/tampashooting.

“We encourage anyone who may have information to go to fbi.gov/tampashooting and submit any photos or videos that could aid in the investigation,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in the release. “Even if you are not sure if the tip will be helpful, it may be just the evidence our detectives need.”

Police said in the release they believe two other suspects fired gunshots in Sunday’s shooting.

Two people — including a 14-year-old boy and 20-year-old man — were killed and 16 others were hurt on the 1600 block of East Seventh Avenue just before 3 a.m.

Police arrested a 22-year-old suspect, Tyrell Stephen Phillips, on a charge of second-degree murder. Bercaw said in a news conference Sunday tips provided by the community led to the arrest.

Phillips told police he fired because he feared for his safety after a group he was with confronted another group. He remains in jail without bail until a hearing Thursday afternoon.

Police urge anyone who was in the area near the time of the shooting to review video or photos taken Sunday morning and send them through the website. You can also contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130, send a tip via TIP411, or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).
Tags
Courts / Law Ybor CityTampa Police DepartmentFBI
Gabriella Pinos
As WUSF’s digital news producer, I strive to serve others by sharing stories on our online platforms.
See stories by Gabriella Pinos
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now