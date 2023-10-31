Tampa police and the FBI launch a website to send tips about the Ybor City shooting

The Tampa Police Department is partnering with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to seek tips on Sunday's shooting that killed two and injured 16 others in Ybor City.

The agencies are launching a website where the public can submit text, photos, or videos that will be sent directly to investigators, according to a news release from Tampa police.

The site is at fbi.gov/tampashooting.

“We encourage anyone who may have information to go to fbi.gov/tampashooting and submit any photos or videos that could aid in the investigation,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in the release. “Even if you are not sure if the tip will be helpful, it may be just the evidence our detectives need.”

Police said in the release they believe two other suspects fired gunshots in Sunday’s shooting.

Two people — including a 14-year-old boy and 20-year-old man — were killed and 16 others were hurt on the 1600 block of East Seventh Avenue just before 3 a.m.

Police arrested a 22-year-old suspect, Tyrell Stephen Phillips, on a charge of second-degree murder. Bercaw said in a news conference Sunday tips provided by the community led to the arrest.

Phillips told police he fired because he feared for his safety after a group he was with confronted another group. He remains in jail without bail until a hearing Thursday afternoon.

Police urge anyone who was in the area near the time of the shooting to review video or photos taken Sunday morning and send them through the website. You can also contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130, send a tip via TIP411, or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

