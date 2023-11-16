Ybor City Shooting

-
A person, later identified as the teen, was seen displaying a firearm before leaving the scene. He was arrested in Palm Beach.
Some speakers proposed making logistical changes to securing Ybor City at peak times, while others focused on big picture issues like curbing gun violence.
Police continue to ask for assistance from anyone who might have information on the Oct. 29 shooting that killed two and injured 16 others.
It was in response to a shooting during Halloween weekend that killed two people — including a 14-year-old boy – and hurt 16 others. Police say officers will keep patrolling throughout Tampa.
The Tampa Police Department will have officers on foot, and on bicycles and horseback starting Friday night. They will be joined by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol.
Several people at the meeting spoke out against the proposal during a public comment period. It comes in the aftermath of Sunday’s shooting that left two people dead and 16 others hurt.
During a vigil for the victims, the mother of Harrison Boonstoppel says her son died "for absolutely no reason." She and other gun safety advocates say they'll fight to keep others from the same fate.
The public can submit text, photos, or videos. That information will then be sent directly to investigators.
They say more police should have been at the scene with hundreds gathering for the Halloween weekend. A dispute led to gunfire that left two dead and 16 wounded.
A 22-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder in a shooting in Ybor City in which two were killed, including a 14-year-old. It followed an altercation between him and another person, and led to gunfire just before bars were set to close Sunday at 3 a.m.