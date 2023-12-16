© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Third suspect in the Ybor City shootings will remain in jail

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published December 16, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST
Scene in Ybor City following a shooting
Susan Giles Wantuck
/
WUSF
The scene at East Seventh Avenue in Ybor City after a shooting left two people dead and 18 wounded on Oct. 29, 2023.

Dwayne Tillman Jr., 21, is accused of firing his gun into the crowded streets of Ybor City over Halloween weekend.

A third defendant charged in the fatal shootings in Ybor City over Halloween weekend will remain in jail until his trial.

A judge on Friday denied bond for 21-year-old Dwayne Tillman Jr.

Mug shot of Dwayne Tillman, arrested on gun charges in the Ybor City shootings
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
/
Courtesy
Dwayne Tillman Jr., 21, was arrested and faces charges of attempted murder with a firearm, and attempted aggravated battery with great bodily harm (firearm) in connection with the Ybor City shootings on Oct. 29, 2023.

Tillman is accused of attempted second-degree murder and attempted aggravated battery with a firearm.

Prosecutors say Tillman was one of the individuals who fired a gun during a dispute between two groups, while hundreds were gathered on East Seventh Avenue on Oct. 29.

In a release, the state attorney's office said Tillman showed a "willful disregard for human life" and "presents an ongoing danger to the community."

“Thousands of people were celebrating a holiday weekend in one of our city’s most vibrant neighborhoods when they were suddenly forced to run for their lives," Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a news release.

"Everyone should be able to enjoy a night with family and friends without having to flee from gunfire. These criminals will face consequences for endangering our community as we continue to seek justice for the victims who were hurt or lost their lives.”

Two others arrested in the shootings remain in jail.

Kadyn Abney, 14, is accused of killing 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel.

Tyrell Phillips, 22, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 14-year-old Elijah Wilson.

A $27,000 reward has been offered for information leading to arrests.

The Tampa police investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to the FBI here.
