A teen accused in the deadly Ybor gunfight is ordered to remain in jail until trial

A judge has ruled that a 14-year-old accused of killing a man during October’s Ybor City shootings will remain in jail until trial.

During a pretrial detention hearing Tuesday, Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Robin F. Fuson agreed with prosecutors that Kadyn Michael Abney remains a danger to the community.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office / Courtesy Kadyn Abney

Abney faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel and will be tried as an adult.

According to Tampa police, Abney opened fire on Seventh Avenue while hundreds of people filtered out of closing nightspots in the early morning of Oct. 29. Police said Abney immediately fled to West Palm Beach, where he was arrested Dec. 6.

The lead detective in the case testified Tuesday that Abney is seen on surveillance video firing a gun toward crowds of people, prosecutors said. The judge also watched video during police questioning of Abney apologizing for firing the gun.

“A 14-year-old should be focusing on his schoolwork, not committing acts of violence, and endangering innocent people with gunfire. A person who would open fire on a crowded street like this defendant presents an ongoing threat to our community. The only way to keep everyone safe is to ensure he remains behind bars prior to trial,” Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a news release.

SPECIAL REPORT: How guns can endanger kids' lives and futures

Abney is being represented by the public defender’s office.

Two people were killed and 16 others injured in the gunfire, which police said broke out during a street confrontation between two groups.

Police said Boonstoppel, who was killed, was an innocent bystander and not involved with either group.

Police have said the first shot was fired by 22-year-old Tyrell Phillips, who was later arrested on a second-degree murder charge in the death of 14-year-old Elijah Wilson. A judge ordered Phillips to remain in jail until trial as well, deeming him dangerous to the community.

In addition, Dwayne Tillman Jr., 21, was arrested and charged with attempted murder with a firearm. He is being held in jail with a pretrial detention hearing scheduled for Friday afternoon before Fuson.

Tampa police continue the investigation.