Teen, 14, faces gun charges as part of an investigation into the Ybor City shooting

An investigation into the fatal shooting in Ybor City on Halloween weekend led to the arrest Thursday of a 14-year-old on gun charges.

Tampa police say two officers saw a person, later identified as the teen, displaying a firearm before leaving the scene.

During the course of the investigation, police determined the teen was in Palm Beach.

Working with Palm Beach authorities, Tampa detectives arrested him and took him into custody.

"There is no reasonable explanation for a 14-year-old to be in possession of a firearm," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a news release. "I am incredibly proud of the hard work our officers and detectives continue to dedicate to this investigation, which has led to another significant arrest in the case.

"We appreciate all the tips provided by our community to aid this investigation and we will continue to work closely with the State Attorney's Office to ensure that all those involved are arrested and held accountable for their actions. Our job is not finished."

The arrest comes after Tampa police held a town hall Tuesday to ask the community for input on how to improve safety in Ybor City following the shooting.

The teen remains jailed in Palm Beach and will be transported to Tampa. Police say he faces felony charges of a minor in possession of a firearm while wearing a mask, and for carrying a concealed firearm.

Two males, ages 14 and 20, were killed in the shooting, and 16 others were injured.

Tyrell Stephen Phillips, 22, has been arrested in the shooting and faces a second-degree murder charge. Investigators are searching for at least two others.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest. Anyone can submit tips anonymously at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or on the Crime Stoppers website.