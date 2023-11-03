Tampa Police will have an increased presence in Ybor City this weekend

Tampa Police say they will have an increased presence in Ybor City tonight and through the weekend.

This is in response to last Sunday's shooting, in which two people — including a 14-year-old boy — were killed and 16 others injured.

In addition to more squad cars, officers will be patrolling the area on foot, and on bikes and horseback.

"We understand that the feeling of being safe is a priority for our community," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a release. "That is why we are committed to increasing the visibility of law enforcement in Ybor during the peak hours of activity."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol will also be on hand this weekend to provide increased law enforcement visibility.

Several business owners in Ybor City spoke out Sunday following the shooting, questioning whether there was a strong enough police presence Saturday night during the busy Halloween weekend.

"We believe this will help people feel more secure and allow them to enjoy their time here without fear or worry," Bercaw said. "This weekend's initiative with our local law enforcement partners is one way we can do that. We look forward to continuing our efforts to ensure Tampa is a safe place for everyone who lives or visits here."

Tyrell Stephen Phillips, 22, faces a charge of second-degree murder, and police believe additional suspects may have fired gunshots.

Police encourage anyone with information to submit tips, photos, or videos on a websiteset up by the Tampa Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"Our thoughts remain with all those affected by the senseless act of violence that occurred Sunday morning," Bercaw said in the release. "We are doing everything in our power to bring everyone who was involved to justice, and we are asking for the community's assistance."