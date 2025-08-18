© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Tips and tricks for resetting children's sleep schedules for school

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published August 18, 2025 at 11:03 PM EDT
WGCU

As students return to the classroom, experts also say that a good night's sleep is important in getting kids on the best path for good grades.

As students return to the classroom, they are going to need numerous items such as backpacks and notebooks to have success in their studies.

However, experts also say that a good night's sleep is just as important in getting kids on the best path for good grades.

In this video, Dr. Brian Chen, a pediatrict sleep specialist with The Cleveland Clinic, talks about some of the tips and tricks parents can use to ensure their students are getting a good night's rest.

Health News Florida Health News Floridasleep
