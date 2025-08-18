Electrophysiologist updates us on what's being done to prevent, detect and treat stroke

What happens when your heart skips to its own beat?

CDC data reveals an increase in stroke rates — up nearly 15% among adults aged 18 to 44. A frequently overlooked cause is atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that can raise stroke risk fivefold and can present without symptoms.

On "What's Health," program host Dr. Joe Sirven speaks with cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. Saumil Oza about what's being done to prevent, detect and treat stroke.

Oza is director of the Atrial Fibrillation Institute at Ascension St. Vincent's in Jacksonville.

Later, the program reviews a newly released collection of medical tales illuminatingthe wonders and vulnerabilities of the human brain.

From medical mysteries to bizarre symptoms, Dr. Pria Anand marries cutting-edge science with emotive patient narratives in her book, "The Mind Electric: A Neurologist on the Strangeness and Wonder of our Brains. "

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life. Sirven is a Jacksonville neurologist.

