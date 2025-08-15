Many Americans are exhausted even before the workday begins, a survey finds

A new survey of Americans reveals that a third of us are exhausted even after rolling out of bed in the morning. By lunch, the average person’s energy levels begin to rapidly fade.

In a sense, their workday ends hours before they leave the workplace.

Physicians worry that the continual grind of life in the computer age, with its endless electronic distractions and duties, takes a cumulative toll on the body. If we don’t spend time winding down and relaxing effectively, the stress builds and can adversely affect our health.

The representative survey of 2,000 Americans by Talker Research, a market research firm, shows about half report they feel wiped even after a day off.

How respondents try to combat that midday energy drain is instructive. A quarter of those whose energy is spent by noon turn to caffeine. Another 15% turn up the music on their earbuds. Surprisingly, about the same number sneak off for a nap.

Indeed, a quarter of those polled believe that a minor change in habit, such as drinking more water, can rejuvenate them.

The experts insist that maintaining our energy stores requires we actively seek out what works best to keep us energized. Hydration, better quality sleep and meaningful downtime can, for example, make a significant impact.

The poll also shows that many Americans blame their fatigue on endless household chores, financial woes, bad weather and dull social interactions.

It doesn’t hurt if you love your work. Boredom or lack of enthusiasm is an energy vampire. Happy people, science has shown, live healthier and longer lives.

