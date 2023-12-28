Beginning Jan. 1, drivers must switch lanes away from disabled vehicles

A host of new laws will take effect Jan. 1, and one will require drivers to move over or slow down when they see a disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

Before Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the new law, drivers were required only to move over from emergency, service and construction vehicles with their warning light activated.

Starting Monday, drivers will be required to switch lanes as long as the disabled vehicle is using hazard lights, has flares lit around the car or has cones placed around the vehicle. Drivers who are unable to move over will be required to slow down to 20 miles below the posted speed limit.

