Beginning Jan. 1, drivers must switch lanes away from disabled vehicles

WUSF | By Erik Avanier - News4Jax (via WJCT)
Published December 28, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST
A man calling a mechanic because in vehicle is breakdown
Stockphoto
It is common to see disabled vehicles on the side of the road as, at any moment, a driver can experience a mechanical problem that forces them to pull to the shoulder.

A new law says drivers must move over if the disabled vehicle is using hazard lights, or has flares or cones placed around the vehicle.

A host of new laws will take effect Jan. 1, and one will require drivers to move over or slow down when they see a disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

Before Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the new law, drivers were required only to move over from emergency, service and construction vehicles with their warning light activated.

Starting Monday, drivers will be required to switch lanes as long as the disabled vehicle is using hazard lights, has flares lit around the car or has cones placed around the vehicle. Drivers who are unable to move over will be required to slow down to 20 miles below the posted speed limit.

Read the rest of this story at News4Jax, a WJCT news partner.
Tags
Courts / Law TrafficTraffic Safetydrivingdriving safetylawsstate laws
WJCT News
