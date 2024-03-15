Florida State University is firing back at the ACC following its motion to dismiss media rights case

Lawyers representing Florida State University's Board of Trustees raised a series of arguments Tuesday afternoon against the ACC’s motion to dismiss a case FSU filed against them.

A Florida State attorney wrote that the request should be denied because the conference allegedly did not go through the appropriate channels when it decided to sue the university for breaking its media rights contract in December.

The attorney proceeded to accuse the conference of pressuring FSU’s trustees into signing what FSU says were bad media deals with ESPN. As a result, the school has been stuck with hefty exit fees.

😤🏛️Re-reading the FSU Response to the ACC's Motion to Dismiss filed in FL as I get ready to hop on with @TJ_Pittinger and record a segment for @DoubleFriesPod and I found this nugget on the second read through: Footnote 4 is basically causing the ACC of lying to this court and… pic.twitter.com/eULgP6WghQ — RohanLaw (@RohanLawPC) March 14, 2024

According to the lawsuit, Florida State would face hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties if the school were to leave the ACC before 2036.

A judge is scheduled to hear the ACC’s call for dismissal and ultimately decide whether FSU must to stay in the conference for the next 12 years. That hearing is set for April 9th in Leon County.

