Bucs and FSU voice Gene Deckerhoff named to the Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Gene Deckerhoff, the longtime radio voice of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Florida State University athletics, is being recognized as one of Florida’s greatest broadcasters.

The Florida Association of Broadcastersannounced Monday that Deckerhoff would be among the first nine inducted to the Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame.



Deckerhoff, who turns 79 in May, called the action on radio for FSU football and men’s basketball for nearly 50 years. His last season with the university was in 2022, however his time as a broadcaster continues.

Deckerhoff confirmed in May that will return this fall for his 35th season with the Buccaneers as radio play-by-play announcer.

The longtime announcer is known for his trademark calls such as "fire those cannons," "toe meets leather," "touchdown, Tampa Bay" and touchdown, FSU."

Deckerhoff called over 500 FSU football games. In 2000 he was inducted into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame. In 2002, Deckerhoff was also inducted into the FSU Athletics Hall of Fame.

Also in the hall's first class is conservative commentator and radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died in 2021 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The often-controversial Limbaugh hosted a nationally syndicated conservative radio show from 1988 until his death. He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1993 and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1998. In 2020, President Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In addition to Deckerhoff and Limbaugh, the class includes: Ann Bishop, Miami news anchor; Bernie and Edith Waterman, presidents of Waterman Broadcasting; Pat Roberts. president and CEO of the Florida Association of Broadcasters; George Beasley. founder and CEO of Beasley Media Group (posthumously); Johnny Magic, Orlando radio host; Dick Lobo, WTJV-TV president and CEO; and Bill Brooks, general manager and former chair of the association.

They will be formally inducted during the Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame gala and award ceremony at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach on June 27.

