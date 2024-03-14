© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FSU continues its legal battle against the ACC. Here's what the latest court filings reveal

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published March 14, 2024 at 11:20 AM EDT
Florida State has formally put its gripe against being excluded from playoff contention into court documents. It’s demanding more information on why its football team was snubbed.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/AP
/
AP
Florida State has formally put its gripe against being excluded from playoff contention into court documents. It’s demanding more information on why its football team was snubbed.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The two recently filed motions for a judge to dismiss each other’s case.

The battle between Florida State University and the Atlantic Coast Conference is ongoing with the two sides filing more paperwork against each other within the last few days.

Documents on Monday show the defendant, the Atlantic Coast Conference ("ACC"), is requesting a Leon County Judge to pause discovery proceedings while the motions are pending.

The conference is also objecting to FSU’s request to see:

  • The annual operating budgets from 2010 to present.
  • Prior tax statements (2010 to present)
  • Any contract negotiations and execution of multiple agreements with broadcaster ESPN
  • Dealings with former Commissioner John Swofford

Meanwhile Florida State has formally put its gripe against being excluded from playoff contention into court documents. It’s demanding more information on why its football team was snubbed.

FSU have been a member of the ACC since 1991 but are frustrated with what they see as a bad revenue deal and the heavy $130 million penalty they would incur should they leave.

Judge John C. Cooper will hear the ACC's call for a dismiss on April 9 in the Leon County Courthouse.

On March 22, a judge in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina is scheduled to take up Florida State's motion to dismiss the ACC’s filed lawsuit to try to keep the school from leaving the conference.

Copyright 2024 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags
Sports Florida State UniversityCollege Football
Adrian Andrews
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now