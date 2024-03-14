FSU continues its legal battle against the ACC. Here's what the latest court filings reveal

The battle between Florida State University and the Atlantic Coast Conference is ongoing with the two sides filing more paperwork against each other within the last few days.

Documents on Monday show the defendant, the Atlantic Coast Conference ("ACC"), is requesting a Leon County Judge to pause discovery proceedings while the motions are pending.

The conference is also objecting to FSU’s request to see:



The annual operating budgets from 2010 to present.

Prior tax statements (2010 to present)

Any contract negotiations and execution of multiple agreements with broadcaster ESPN

Dealings with former Commissioner John Swofford

Meanwhile Florida State has formally put its gripe against being excluded from playoff contention into court documents. It’s demanding more information on why its football team was snubbed.

FSU have been a member of the ACC since 1991 but are frustrated with what they see as a bad revenue deal and the heavy $130 million penalty they would incur should they leave.

Judge John C. Cooper will hear the ACC's call for a dismiss on April 9 in the Leon County Courthouse.

On March 22, a judge in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina is scheduled to take up Florida State's motion to dismiss the ACC’s filed lawsuit to try to keep the school from leaving the conference.

Copyright 2024 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.