Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Hillsborough and Lee County sheriffs agree on mutual aid for hurricane season

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published March 28, 2024 at 11:26 AM EDT
LCSO
/
WGCU
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Chad Chronister signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday that would provide aid to each agency during Hurricane Season, should the need arise.

According to information from the Lee Sheriff's Office, the memorandum allows both Sheriff’s Offices to provide immediate aid, assets, and relief during emergency situations.

When Hurricane Ian hit Lee County in 2022, Hillsborough's Sheriff's Office deployed personnel, equipment, and assets to Lee County.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, at center with Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, and others from the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office toured the Lee County Sheriff's Office headquarters on Six Mile Cypress on Wednesday during a signing of a memorandum of understanding for mutual aid during hurricane season.
Braun, Michael
"As we go into the 2024 hurricane season, we are committed to providing the same support they did to us," the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.

Chronister and others from the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office also toured the Lee County Sheriff's Office headquarters on Six Mile Cypress.

Courts / Law 2024 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonHillsborough County Sheriff's OfficeLee County
WGCU Staff
