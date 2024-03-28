Hillsborough and Lee County sheriffs agree on mutual aid for hurricane season

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Chad Chronister signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday that would provide aid to each agency during Hurricane season, should the need arise.

According to information from the Lee Sheriff's Office, the memorandum allows both Sheriff’s Offices to provide immediate aid, assets, and relief during emergency situations.

When Hurricane Ian hit Lee County in 2022, Hillsborough's Sheriff's Office deployed personnel, equipment, and assets to Lee County.

Braun, Michael Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, at center with Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, and others from the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office toured the Lee County Sheriff's Office headquarters on Six Mile Cypress on Wednesday during a signing of a memorandum of understanding for mutual aid during hurricane season.

"As we go into the 2024 hurricane season, we are committed to providing the same support they did to us," the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.

Chronister and others from the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office also toured the Lee County Sheriff's Office headquarters on Six Mile Cypress.

