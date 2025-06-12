© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Worker who leaked plans to build golf courses in Florida parks files whistleblower suit

WUSF | By Kate Payne - Associated Press/Report For America
Published June 12, 2025 at 6:26 AM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis standing in front of a podium speaking with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
Gov. Ron DeSantis
/
Facebook
A former worker who leaked information about plans by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration to build golf courses and hotels in Florida state parks has filed a whistleblower lawsuit.

James Gaddis claims retaliation from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

A former worker who leaked information about plans by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration to build golf courses and hotels in Florida state parks has filed a whistleblower lawsuit.

James Gaddis alleges that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection retaliated against him for sharing details of the proposals, which caused bipartisan outrage and sparked protests. Ultimately the plans were scuttled.

A spokesperson for the department declined to comment, saying the agency does not do so with pending litigation.

Gaddis, who was a consultant in DEP's Office of Park Planning, says he was directed to draw up “secret maps” to build golf courses, hotels and pickleball courts in nine parks. Park staffers were ordered not to talk to any colleagues about the proposals, which in Gaddis' view amounted to destroying “globally significant” environments.

The experience felt like “mapping out a future crime scene,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed in Leon County.

Gaddis copied documents onto a flash drive and shared it with an unnamed intermediary, the lawsuit says, and the next day the Tampa Bay Times wrote about the plans.

Gaddis says he was called into a meeting by a supervisor and asked if he shared the documents, which he admitted to. He was put on administrative leave and later fired, and the suit says that amounted to disparate treatment and retaliation.

The complaint seeks damages of at least $100,000.

The Republican-dominated state Legislature has since passed a bill banning development in state parks, and DeSantis signed it into law.

Gaddis started an online fundraiser to help cover expenses, with an initial goal of $10,000. As of June 11, it had brought in more than $258,000.

Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
Tags
Politics Florida State ParksRon DeSantisFlorida Department of Environmental Protection
Kate Payne - Associated Press/Report For America
See stories by Kate Payne - Associated Press/Report For America
Related Stories
  1. DeSantis signs the bill that protects state parks from development
  2. 'Love fests' aim to protect Florida's state parks, prevent development
  3. Hundreds of young activists rally at the Florida Capitol for state park and environment protections
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now