'Love fests' aim to protect Florida's state parks, prevent development

Last year, the state proposed building golf courses, pickleball courts and hotels at some of Florida's state parks.

But nature enthusiasts and park lovers came out in droves to protest development. In less than two weeks, the state withdrew its plans.

Now, people are heading back to the parks to call for protection. But this time, there are no plans to develop the natural habitats.

People gathered at 16 state parks, urging lawmakers to strengthen the proposed legislation in the Florida House, HB 209, aimed at protecting the state parks.

And they call it "love fests," not protests.

Desiree Sanders organized the "love fest" at Anastasia Island State Park in St. Augustine — one of the proposed locations last year that would have gotten pickleball courts, a lodge, and disc golf. Sanders said people want to strengthen protections for state parks.

"I think a lot of people, when you say 'protest,' they think of it as a negative thing, and that's not what this was," Sanders said. "We weren't gathering to say, 'Hey, stop this.' We're not opposing the bills that are being presented. We are just saying, 'Hey, please make them stronger,'"

Sanders said despite going against a national protest the same day — the Hands Off demonstrations — a few dozen people came to the event.

The Sierra Club, an environmental advocacy group, helped organize the statewide movement. In a release, it said the "love fests" were an "overt gesture, making it clear that Floridians, across the political spectrum, support swift and decisive action" from lawmakers to strengthen the bill.

And it worked.

On April 7, State Rep. John Snyder introduced an amendment saying sporting facilities like golf courses and pickleball courts cannot be constructed in state parks.

Cris Costello, a senior organizing manager for the Sierra Club and lead organizer for the "love fests," said that was the goal.

"Because we didn't oppose the existing bills. We just didn't support them because they weren't strong enough," she said. "And so these events really were love fests. They were celebrations of Floridians' love for their state parks."

The proposed measure, known as the State Park Preservation Act, passed unanimously in the State Affairs Committee on April 8 and now heads to a full vote. A similar measure, SB 80, is moving through the Florida Senate.

Love Fests across Florida

Costello said the movement was a team effort, with groups across the state joining in — like the Conservation Alliance of St. Lucie County.

President Shari Anker organized the "love fest" on April 5 at Fort Pierce Inlet State Park in Fort Pierce. About 20 people came to hike and talk about memories made and the history of the park.

Anker said former federal judge Ann E. Vitunac, daughter of one of the Conservation Alliance founders, dropped by the event. She said Vitunac's parents were instrumental in making the area a park in the 1970s.

"It's like a multi-purpose kind of park," Anker said. "It's got beach, it's got inlet, it's got kayaking, there's sea turtles that come in. Surfers absolutely love this — (It) used to be, and still is a favorite place for surfers to go — snorkeling, swimming."

Although the park was not included in the state's plans to develop parks, Anker said she was thrilled to learn the measure is moving to a full vote in the House.

"It's so nice to see something have an effect very quickly, and you know that your efforts have paid off," she said.

Next, Anker said she wants to see the Senate Bill pass.

"There's just such specialness around this area. We need people who want to participate with us to continue the protection of our wild areas," Anker added.

Dozens of people came to Costello's "love fest" in Osprey on April 5 at Oscar Scherer State Park.

"It was a fabulous gathering of people who love Oscar Scherer State Park," she said.

Costello said the park lovers ate food, hiked, and fished in South Creek.

Two more "love fests" are scheduled for Sunday, April 13, at Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park and Hillsborough River State Park.

Wakulla visitors can join a boat ride at 11:30 a.m. and picnic from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to swim, hike and enjoy the park before and after. RSVP is required.

Hillsborough River attendees can join a nature walk from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

