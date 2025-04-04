© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
From left, a woman with long brown hair and glasses; a woman with long brown hair and a blue blouse; and a man with short brown hair and glasses wearing a brown sport coat. All smiling into the camera
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

You asked, we answered: Here's how the state legislature's calendar system works

WUSF | By Meghan Bowman
Published April 4, 2025 at 2:05 PM EDT
A calendar with a red push pin sitting on a wooden desk with a red clip and orange paper clip.
Meghan Bowman
/
Canva
The Florida legislature uses calendars to dictate which bills are discussed every day.

Florida lawmakers use calendars to decide which bills get discussed. But with thousands of proposed measures and only 60 days in session — how does the system work? Your Florida breaks it down for you.

Florida lawmakers introduce thousands of proposals every year, but many go nowhere.

There are a lot of steps in a bill's journey to become a law — and a lot of chances for a bill to die.

Kathryn in Orlando filled out the Your Florida form and asked us to break down how the calendar system works.

First, a lawmaker in the House or Senate introduces legislation.

Then, the proposed legislation has to pass through a committee before it goes on one of the chamber's calendars.

And less than half of the proposals ever make it there.

"The committee, whether it doesn't like the bill and just puts it under the rug, or it just runs out of time (and) doesn't have enough time to consider the merits of the bill, the bill dies for the lack of action," said Ed Benton, a political science professor at the University of South Florida.

Florida Senate

"Primarily, the Senate President or the House Speaker have absolute authority to determine what bill is brought up off the calendar any day," Benton added. "They can take Bill 9089 and make it number one."

If a measure passes the committee and makes it to the calendar, it still has a long way to go. Benton said legislative leaders typically make sure proposals they want passed are heard.

"It's what the leadership wants to address and what bills will be looked at first," he said. "It'll always be what's on the top of the leadership's agenda."

Once a measure passes, it can move to other committees or go to a full house vote. And then it goes through the same process in the other house.

While bills pass or fail in the House and Senate, Benton said governors can also lobby the legislators to pass certain legislation.

"Governors can say things early in the session and say, 'I don't like this bill. I know it's a top priority of some of the key legislators, but I will tell you... If it reaches my desk in its current form, I will veto it,'" Benton said.

"Charlie Crist did it, Rick Scott did it, even Jeb Bush. Going back as far as Reubin Askew or even Lawton Chiles, they would tell the legislature that I got some serious reservations (and) concerns about this bill," he added.

You can view the most current and up-to-date calendars below:

Florida House Calendar

Florida Senate Calendar

If you have any questions about the legislative session, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Politics 2025 Florida LegislatureFlorida SenateFlorida House of Representatives
Meghan Bowman
I love getting to know people and covering issues that matter most to our audience. I get to do that every day as WUSF’s community engagement reporter. I focus on Your Florida, a project connecting Floridians with their state government.
See stories by Meghan Bowman
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now