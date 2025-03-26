© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
From left, a woman with long brown hair and glasses; a woman with long brown hair and a blue blouse; and a man with short brown hair and glasses wearing a brown sport coat. All smiling into the camera
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

Want to follow a bill through Florida's legislature? Here's how to do it

WUSF | By Meghan Bowman
Published March 26, 2025 at 11:40 AM EDT
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.
Sam Thomas
/
Fresh Take Florida
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.

Florida's House and Senate websites offer tracking tools to help people follow proposed bills and state lawmakers.

Florida lawmakers filed more than 1,900 bills and resolutions in 2024. But only a fraction of those became law.

With the high number of proposals introduced each year, it can be challenging to keep track of how bills move through state legislature. But the State House and Senate websites offer tracking tools to make it a little easier.

How to track a bill in the House

Go to FLhouse.gov.

Click "Tracking" on the top bar to view the Legislative Tracking System.

Click "New User" to create an account — this will allow you to follow the issues you care about. Check out the tracking user guide for more information on setting the frequency of e-mail updates and modifying your list.

Fill out your information and create a password. You can also set up e-mail notifications here. Click "Create Tracking Account."

After you submit your information, you'll receive an e-mail verification to finish setting up the account. Check your spam folder if it's not in your inbox.

Once you've finished setting up your account, visit the Legislative Tracking System to sign in.

You can track bills, members, committees, and statutes. Current and previous session datasets are also available.

The Legislative Tracking System on the Florida House website.
The Florida House of Representatives
The Legislative Tracking System on the Florida House website.

How to track a bill in the Senate

The process for the Florida Senate is similar to the House.

Go to FLsenate.gov.

Click "Tracker" on the top bar.

Now, click "Create Account" and fill out your information. You can also choose your e-mail notification frequency here before you submit.

Check out Tracker Help provided on the Senate's website for more information on creating an account, resetting passwords, and managing your account.

Visit the Dashboard to view items being tracked.
Florida Senate
Visit the Dashboard to view items being tracked.

Once you've created an account and are logged in, click "Tracker" on the top bar. As you search through bills and senators, you'll see a yellow sun. Click on the sun, and it will turn red — that's how you can be sure that the item is being tracked. Then click "Dashboard" to view your tracked items.

The Senate tracking tool allows you to track bills, senators, committees, and other information.

Important thing to remember: under Florida law, e-mail addresses used to sign up for this feature can be released in response to a public records request. The Senate asks if you do not want your e-mail released to refrain from using this feature.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
