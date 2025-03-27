© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

Florida Senate votes to reverse later school start time mandate

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published March 27, 2025 at 4:45 PM EDT
A school bus
Hillsborough County Schools
/
Courtesy
A Florida law requires later school start times for middle schoolers and high schoolers. But it might be repealed.

In 2026, middle schools won't be able to start before 8 a.m. and high schools before 8:30 a.m. But there's momentum in the Florida Legislature to repeal that mandate.

Worried about student sleep deprivation, Florida lawmakers a couple of years back passed a measure mandating later school start times.

Starting in 2026, middle schools won't be able to start before 8 a.m. and high schools before 8:30 a.m.

But that’s if it ever takes effect.

The Florida Senate unanimously passed a bill on Thursday to repeal that mandate. The reversal is set to be considered by the House, too.

Lawmakers say school districts reported lacking the resources to make the later start times happen.

Republican Sen. Danny Burgess of Zephyrhills spoke in support of the change. He sponsored the 2023 legislation that set the later times.

“Without more resources, without maybe even more time to figure out how we actually implement this in real time, with bus driver shortages and the like, we are possibly walking into a minefield that we shouldn't venture into,” Burgess said.

“So I think this is responsible,” he continued. “It's bittersweet.”

School districts would still be able to start later.

Under the legislation, those that don't adjust their schedules must submit a report detailing their efforts in considering later start times and the challenges involved.

If you have any questions about the legislative session, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
