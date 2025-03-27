Florida Senate votes to reverse later school start time mandate

Worried about student sleep deprivation, Florida lawmakers a couple of years back passed a measure mandating later school start times.

Starting in 2026, middle schools won't be able to start before 8 a.m. and high schools before 8:30 a.m.

But that’s if it ever takes effect.

The Florida Senate unanimously passed a bill on Thursday to repeal that mandate. The reversal is set to be considered by the House, too.

Lawmakers say school districts reported lacking the resources to make the later start times happen.

Republican Sen. Danny Burgess of Zephyrhills spoke in support of the change. He sponsored the 2023 legislation that set the later times.

“Without more resources, without maybe even more time to figure out how we actually implement this in real time, with bus driver shortages and the like, we are possibly walking into a minefield that we shouldn't venture into,” Burgess said.

“So I think this is responsible,” he continued. “It's bittersweet.”

School districts would still be able to start later.

Under the legislation, those that don't adjust their schedules must submit a report detailing their efforts in considering later start times and the challenges involved.

