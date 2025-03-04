© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
School start time change could be reverted by Florida Legislature

WFSU | By Tristan Wood
Published March 4, 2025 at 10:48 AM EST
Florida lawmakers have taken the first steps to reverse a 2023 decision to make schools start later.

Lawmakers cited children needing more sleep as the main reason for supporting a bill two years ago that would require middle schools to start no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools no earlier than 8:30 a.m. The change was expected to kick in by 2026.

But after hearing feedback from local school boards, Fleming Island Republican Senator Jennifer Bradley wants to repeal the rule. She has a bill to give control of start times back to counties.

“Every county has different has different geographic needs, different road patterns, your school schedule is sort of the rhythm of the community. And no county, no two counties are exactly the same,” she said.

Bradley cited concerns from local school boards about increased costs for busing, as well as worries about the later start times harming afterschool activities and increasing childcare costs for parents.

